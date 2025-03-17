50% Off Adoption Promotion Has Been Extended Until March 22nd

50% off till March 22

From now until March 22nd, all adoptions are 50% off at the Burbank Animal Shelter. We have lots of great dogs looking for homes who would love to be your new best friend. Please come to the shelter and adopt!

