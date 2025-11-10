50% Off All Adoptions at Burbank Animal Shelter

50% off animal adoptions

50% Off all adoptions at the Burbank Animal Shelter From now until November 30th, adoption fees are 50% off for all animals at the Burbank Animal Shelter! Come to the Burbank Animal Shelter and adopt your newest best friend!

