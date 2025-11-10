50% Off all adoptions at the Burbank Animal Shelter From now until November 30th, adoption fees are 50% off for all animals at the Burbank Animal Shelter! Come to the Burbank Animal Shelter and adopt your newest best friend!
Home City of Burbank Animal Shelter 50% Off All Adoptions at Burbank Animal Shelter
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
50% Off All Adoptions at Burbank Animal Shelter
50% Off all adoptions at the Burbank Animal Shelter From now until November 30th
Burbank Reports Strong Economic Growth, Infrastructure Progress at 2025 State of City Event
Chamber hosts record 640 attendees as Mayor Perez outlines city's achievements
Burbank Football Victorious Versus Lancaster In CIF First-Round Game
The Bulldogs look sharp in a victory over the Eagles,