50% Off All Adoptions at the Burbank Animal Shelter

From now until March 8th, all adoptions are 50% off at the Burbank Animal Shelter. We have lots of great dogs looking for homes who would love to be your new best friend. Please come to the shelter and adopt!
From now until March 8th, all adoptions are 50% off at the Burbank Animal Shelter.
