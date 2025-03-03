50% Off All Adoptions at the Burbank Animal Shelter

50% off to March 8 2025

From now until March 8th, all adoptions are 50% off at the Burbank Animal Shelter.  We have lots of great dogs looking for homes who would love to be your new best friend. Please come to the shelter and adopt!

