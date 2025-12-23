A 50-Year Tradition on Horseback Supports Burbank Neighbors in Need

For more than five decades, the clip-clop of hooves has become a familiar and welcome sound in the Burbank Rancho area each holiday season, a reminder that community, tradition, and generosity still ride strong through our city.

On Sunday, December 22, equestrians from the Burbank and Glendale Ranchos and the Los Angeles Equestrian Center saddled up for their annual fundraising ride benefiting the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC)/ Home Again Los Angeles (HALA). The long-standing tradition brings together riders of all ages and backgrounds for a joyful procession through the Rancho area, all in support of neighbors in need.This year’s ride was a true celebration of the equestrian spirit. Riders mounted appaloosas, Quarter horses, Arabians, Morgans, and more, while others walked alongside their miniature horses, decked out in festive holiday attire.

Equestrian Trails Incorporated, local Corral 38 has been a long time sponsor of the event and Corral 38 President Diana Hoch and her husband, Dave, are longtime participants and are a familiar sight as they drive their cart or carriage through Burbank streets, often drawing smiles and waves from passersby.

One especially meaningful moment came when the group passed a home on Morningside Drive, where 104-year-old Rancho resident Ivan Creggan stepped out to greet the riders. A beloved fixture in the community, Creggan was all smiles as he sized up the miniature horses from his front door.

2025 Rancho Riders

The ride wouldn’t be possible without behind-the-scenes support, and participants were quick to extend their thanks to the Burbank Police Department. Officers assisted with traffic control along Riverside Drive, helping ensure a safe and smooth journey for riders, animals, and drivers alike.

Former Burbank Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy, a longtime supporter of the event, reflected on its deeper meaning. “We have held this event that brings together our common love for horses (and donkeys, mules, goats and chickens, numerous dogs and some cats and birds) from all three cities, Burbank, Glendale and Los Angeles, to raise food and funds for BTAC,” Gabel-Luddy said. “BTAC performs a service more needed than ever before.”

She also gave special recognition to Liz Radley of the Glendale Rancho for organizing this year’s ride, noting that her leadership reflects the collaborative spirit that defines the Ranchos. “Her work reminds us that it is important now and all year to remember what we can do for each other when we work together,” Gabel-Luddy added.

The Burbank, Glendale, and Los Angeles Ranchos remain a rare and special part of the American landscape with a network of protected horse and hiking trails just across the National Register-listed Mariposa Bridge. With their strong Western heritage and resilient community ties, the Ranchos stand as a testament to preserving history while showing up for the present.