A One Stop Design Studio to Help You Design Your Best Life

Inspired by the love between two influential souls, KB5 Design Studio, who won the 2022 myBurbank’s Best Contest, as Best Landscape Company, utilizes limitless outlets to express creativity while connecting with functionality.

KB5 Design offers practical and creative solutions to a wide range of needs. With their designs in place, they coordinate with their contractors and vendors to install your project under their onsite supervision. Their clients rave that the experience of their team’s approach and handling of all phases of the transformation from start to finish is refreshing and puts them at ease.

Their Designers and Co-Owners

Ed Bowlby, is their designer and drought tolerant landscape whisperer who truly has an incredible process of his own. Once Bowlby steps onto the property, his intuitive sight has already seen what is possible and fits the client’s needs with that vision. It is remarkable! The client is involved in the design (how the space is used) and the plant selection (which plant textures and colors are preferred). The rest is managed by Bowlby himself.

Karina Konupek, is their designer and resident intuitive/artist who lends her visionary skills as well. Konupek can “read” the property to see what elements would enhance the energy for the client, offering her color expertise, painting of murals/windows or camouflaging any unsightly pipe. Her other company, Artistic Entertainment LA, is where she shows off her face, body and maternity painting skills. Konupek is a true force of talent.

Karina and Ed of KB5 have combined their many artistic talents to bring the community a collective resource of skills that can execute your imagination’s visions. Their magnetic personalities and eye for high-level details have made them a sought-after design team. KB5 specializes in landscape design, interior plant scapes, staging, murals, installations, and so much more.

Photo courtesy of KB5 Design

An Oasis in the Heart of Magnolia Park

At the KB5 design studio, you are invited to step in and experience an “otherworldly” environment. Feel the impact of crystals, plants and water elements. Reminding your soul to create a parallel experience in your personal space. They channel their inspiration through their deep connection with each other and Mother Earth. With full hearts, they design gardens and artistic elements to help people experience their best lives.

Why might you see the studio doors closed more than usual? Karina and Ed’s talents are predominantly utilized in the field. Please contact the studio to make an appointment. They live in Burbank as well.

Rental

Should you be in the need for an intimate meeting space, work space or photography/ filming opportunity, the Studio is available for rent. Our crystals are also available for event rentals

There is much more to look at on their site- KB5designstudio.com Karina and Ed are proud “Burbankers” for over 10 years with 3 children. They are involved in several organizations to help the development and beautification of the local area.