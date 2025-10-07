Actress Retta Wins $172,200 on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for Burbank Youth Vocal Arts Foundation

Burbank High School’s choir room was filled with laughter, cheers, and tears of joy last week when actress Retta, known for her roles in Good Girls, Parks and Recreation, and Ugliest House in America, surprised students from the Burbank Youth Vocal Arts Foundation (BYVAF) with an incredible gift.

On the October 3rd episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Retta competed against New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre and actor Oliver Hudson, winning an astounding $172,200 for the BYVAF program. The organization was founded to support and nurture the vocal arts at Burbank High School, and the students were completely unaware that Retta had chosen them as her charity.

BYVAF Students cheering watching the Wheel of Fortune episode. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Program Director Brett Carroll gathered the students after school for what they thought was a regular choir rehearsal. He then had them sit for a surprise viewing of the Wheel of Fortune episode. As the show began, they quickly realized that Retta was playing on behalf of their own choir program and the kids were in utter disbelief.

As Retta began solving puzzles and racking up winnings, the energy in the room skyrocketed. Students cheered, clapped, and screamed with excitement unaware that their celebrity supporter was just outside the door. When the final puzzle was solved and Retta won the $100,000 grand prize, the doors opened and Retta walked into the classroom. The moment was pure joy. Students leapt from their seats, rushed to hug her, and began chanting her name in celebration.

“I did not think I was going to win. I was very stressed about playing,” Retta admitted with a laugh. While she usually watches the show while making dinner, she didn’t really practice until a week before. Despite the nerves, Retta’s heart was set on giving back to the arts. “I really hope that we can get our communities to support art in public schools,” she said. “It’s so necessary.”

Retta hugged and talked with students of BYVAF during her surprise visit. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Retta’s choice to support a local Burbank school holds special meaning, especially in the media capital of the world, where creativity and performance are the heartbeat of the community. Retta grew up performing in school choirs herself and knows firsthand how transformative arts education can be. With arts programs across the country constantly at risk of budget cuts, she wanted to step in and make a difference. Her generosity reflects not only her love of music but also her commitment to ensuring that students have access to the same opportunities that once helped shape her own path.

For Brett Carroll and the BYVAF, this donation is life-changing. They plan to create an endowment so that it helps sustain the program for future years to come. “We’ve dreamed for years of having something where we could put money away and invest it for future years,” Carroll shared.

Thanks to Retta’s generosity, the next generation of Burbank vocalists will continue to thrive, learn, and raise their voices, proving that when art and community come together, incredible things happen.