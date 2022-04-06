Adam Schiff’s Comments on New Sanctions Against Russia

Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement on new sanctions against Russia:

“Today, as Russia continues its unprovoked war against Ukraine, the Biden administration has imposed devastating sanctions against the aggressor. Among other measures, this action is comprised of full blocking sanctions against Russia’s largest state and private banks, Putin’s family members—a move that strikes at the core of his interests—and additional Russian political elites aiding and abetting his bloody war.

“More than 30 of our allies and partners have joined the United States in punishing Putin and his regime by isolating Russia economically. Such global coordination on sanctions is unprecedented and will not only inflict a maximum cost on the culprits but will also stymie their ability to evade the mounting pressure. With such unison in action, the United States and much of the international community are showing a strong resolve to maintain economic pressure on Putin until he either reverses course in Ukraine or is unable to sustain the war he began.

“As these sanctions begin to take their toll, we continue to watch in horror as photos and reports come forward from across Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages that have faced the worst of Russia’s brutal attacks. Reports of torture, rape, and the killing of civilians and children shock the conscience. Putin and his forces must be held fully to account for the war crimes they have committed against innocent Ukrainian civilians. Last month, the Intelligence Committee wrote to the Director of National Intelligence to ensure the IC is prioritizing collection on war crimes and preserving that evidence so it can be used to hold those responsible accountable.

“The extraordinary resistance we’ve seen from President Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian armed forces, and the Ukrainian people has been nothing short of heroic, and the United States, along with our allies and partners, will continue to take every step possible to support them.”