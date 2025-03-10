Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ace

Meet Ace! Isn’t he a handsome fella? This tall, dark, and dashing young German Shepherd mix is full of energy and charm! With his striking black, tan, and gray coat and those soulful, expressive eyes, Ace is truly a star in the making.

At just 1 year and 3 months old, he’s still a young pup, eager to learn and play. He’s already great with the sit command—such a smart guy! But what really makes Ace shine is his love for chew toys. He joyfully swings them back and forth, putting on a show that’s impossible not to smile at.

His favorite? A Star Wars Millennium Falcon toy, which he proudly carried around like a true Jedi in training. Clearly, Ace is a fan of the Force—could he be the loyal co-pilot you’ve been searching for?

If you’re ready for an adventure, Ace is waiting to embark on one with you. May the Force be with you!

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Ace!