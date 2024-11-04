Adoptable pet of the week: Adele

Adele is a beautiful adult orange cat with Rapunzel green eyes and a laid-back, low-key personality. She loves hanging out near her favorite humans, occasionally head butting your hand for pets or nuzzling your palm. While she’s not a lap cat, she’s still affectionate in her own sweet way, enjoying your company without being clingy.

Adele is very well-behaved—no counter-jumping or knocking things over here! She’s content just finding a cozy nook to relax in, and lying next to you to get some head scratches now and then. Occasionally chatty, she has a funny, charming side that will make you smile, just turn on cat TV for her! If you’re looking for a calm and easygoing companion, Adele is the perfect fit. Adele needs to be the only cat in a single-cat household where she can soak up all the love she desires.

If you’re ready to welcome a sweet, chill adult cat into your home, Adele could be the perfect friend for you! To learn more, contact her foster mom at anushishanker@gmail.com