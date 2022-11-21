Adoptable Pet of the Week: Amy

Meet Amy, a two and a half year old female German Shepherd at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Amy is super sweet, loving, and very high energy, but was happy to sit still for her fall photo shoot. While in foster care, Amy did wonderfully with the foster parent’s young kids. She will require an active lifestyle with someone who knows the breed and appreciates the care that is needed to help her thrive.

An owner who is as keen for living life as she is and is restless when home for too long would be ideal. She can not live in an apartment or similar situation. She will need a yard to go out and play in when she is not indoors and owners who are home with her more often than not. She is still a puppy at heart so she’ll need a patient owner to teach her basic leash and house training. Amy needs an owner willing to put in the time and effort to work through these issues and commit to her.

Amy has met other dogs here at the shelter, however the shelter feels she would do best as the only animal in the household. She is very unconfident when it comes to socializing with other dogs and is dog selective (gets along great with some but not well with others). Her last owner told us she is potty trained (but may need a refresher in a new environment) and can use a doggy door. Amy knows “sit” and “down” and is an incredibly sweet dog who is just one big puppy.

With some patience and proper training she will be a wonderful addition to your family. To adopt Amy, click on her profile https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A097360 and complete an application or schedule an appointment to meet her.