Adoptable Pet of the Week: Annie

Annie is a spayed female, brown brindle pit bull terrier mix that was found as a stray. It was obvious that she had just had puppies, however the puppies were not found with her. Annie’s owner never came forward to claim her so she is now looking for her forever home. She has been at the Burbank Animal Shelter since November 5th, 2021.

She is a sweet and laid back pup that staff believe to be about 4 years old. They believe she might do ok in a condo or apartment providing she gets daily walks. Annie might also do ok with other larger dogs but a meet and greet is still a must. She has a bit of a prey drive, so she won’t do well in a home with cats or small dogs. Annie will need some basic training and potty training. She is very food motivated and smart so the training should be fairly easy.

Since Annie is listed as a Pitbull, if you rent, we will need to see your lease agreement stating the tenant can have a Pitbull with no weight restriction before proceeding with adoption.

Click here to set up an appointment to meet this pet.

Shelter Information

Location : Burbank Animal Shelter

Website : BurbankAnimalShelter.org

Phone Number : (818) 238-3340

Address : 1150 North Victory Place

Burbank, CA 91502