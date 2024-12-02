Adoptable Pet of the Week: Arthur

Arthur is a beautiful and gentle boy who is looking for an experienced adopter. He is a sweet boy once he gets to know you. He can be shy at first, but he is very loyal and loving once he is comfortable with you. A volunteer took him on a hike and he was very good when he met other dogs on leashes, and was curious about a number of deer that trotted by. He would be a great hiking or running partner, or even just a walking companion. Arthur will need some basic training, but we’re confident he will quickly because he is super smart and wants to please. He would do best in a home with no small kids.

Arthur’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease him into his new home and help him bond with his new family.

To foster or adopt Arthur, come to the shelter and meet him!