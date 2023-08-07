Adoptable Pet of the Week: Astrid

Astrid is an Anatolian Shepherd that was found wandering as a stray here in the city of Burbank. Astrid is a large girl weighing in at 125 healthy pounds. Due to her size, she needs someone with large or extra large dog breed experience in order for her to thrive in her forever home. Anatolian Shepherds are not recommended for apartment life, because they are relatively inactive indoors and will do best with a large yard and high fence.

Her future owner will have to continue working with her on socialization with other people and dogs to make sure she is an upstanding citizen for her size and breed. Even though Astrid is two years old, she still acts like a puppy, and sometimes doesn’t understand how large she really is. Astrid loves to sit on your lap and thinks she is a lap dog! Because of how large she is, she needs to go to an adult only home. She will also need to be the only animal in the household.

Stop by the shelter or call 818-238-3340 to make an appointment to meet Astrid!