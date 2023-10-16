Adoptable Pet of the Week: Astrid

Astrid was found wandering astray here in Burbank and was taken to the Burbank Animal Shelter. She is a large girl weighing in at 150 healthy pounds. She would not make a good first time dog because of her size and will need someone with lots of large or extra large dog breed experience in order for her to thrive in her forever home.

Anatolian Shepherds are not recommended for apartment life. They are relatively inactive indoors and will do best with at least a large yard. Fencing should be 6 feet tall at least so she cannot jump over her fence. Her future owner will have to continue working with her on socialization with other people and dogs to make sure she is an upstanding citizen for her size and breed.



Though Astrid is 3 years old, she still acts like a puppy at times and doesn’t know how large she is. She loves to sit on your lap and thinks she is a lap dog! Astrid tends to get overstimulated and excited and will run around and jump in the air. Astrid loves to just hang out in the shelter’s play yard by herself. She enjoys simple things like a dip in the kiddie pool and a fluffy squeaky toy.

Because of how large she is, she needs to go to an adult only home. She will also need to be the only animal in the household. Stop by the shelter or call 818-238-3340 to make an appointment to meet Astrid!