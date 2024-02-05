Adoptable Pet of the Week: Astrid

Astrid is a giant galumping goofus, available for adoption at the Burbank Animal Shelter. This XL lady (140lbs!!!) really has no concept of how big she is. She’ll bounce and play just like a little dog, just for a fraction of the time. She does love play time, and scratches, and getting brushed when she needs help with seasonal shedding. It’s a LOT of fur, make no mistake.

Her zest for life and all things fun is somewhat irresistible. Because of her size and her puppy like playful nature she’s not a dog that is easy to fit into the average home. She needs space, humans who are strong and patient, a section of a room that can be just hers because that’s how much space she takes up, regular exercise and confident training techniques. Astrid is looking for someone with large or extra large dog breed experience.

Anatolian Shepherds are not recommended for apartment life. They are relatively inactive indoors and will do best with at least a large fenced yard. Her future owner will have to continue working with her on socialization with other people and dogs to make sure she is an upstanding citizen for her size and breed. Astrid must be the only pet in her new home.

Because of this somewhat specific needs list- Astrid has been at the shelter a REALLY LONG time. Way too long. We hope that 2024 is her year where she starts it in the shelter and ends it in her forever home, well established and deeply loved. The best way to make that happen is for everyone to network her so she gets seen by everyone who may be her perfect fit. Someone out there must be dreaming of a silly Anatolian Shepard and just hasn’t seen her yet.

If that’s you, contact the shelter at 818-238-3340 to make an appointment. Otherwise, please share her info to your networks!