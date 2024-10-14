Adoptable Pet of the Week: Astrid

This past week, Astrid, our longest pet resident officially spent 2 years at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Although we wish Astrid would be spending another year in a home of her own, and not at the Shelter, we decided to celebrate her the best way we know how! Astrid was showered with attention, enjoyed a few delicious “bday” treats and was taken on her very first hike outside of the Shelter with the help of two handlers.

Astrid’s size can be intimidating to most, but this girl is the goofiest, most playful and sweetest dog of them all. We are thankful she has thrived at the Shelter for so long and are thankful to the volunteers who give her constant attention, socialization and yard time to keep her healthy and happy while she waits for her perfect furever home. Happy Birthday Astrid!!

Someone out there must be dreaming of a silly Anatolian Shepherd and just hasn’t seen her yet. If that’s you- come meet Astrid at the shelter. Otherwise, please share her info to your networks!

Astrid’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease her into her new home and help her bond with her new family.