Adoptable Pet of the Week: Astrid

Astrid, our longest pet resident, has officially spent 2 years at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Although we wish Astrid would be spending another year in a home of her own, and not at the Shelter, we decided to celebrate her the best way we know how! Astrid was showered with attention, enjoyed a few delicious “bday” treats and was taken on her very first hike outside of the Shelter with the help of two handlers. Astrid’s size can be intimidating to most, but this girl is the goofiest, most playful and sweetest dog of them all. We are thankful she has thrived at the Shelter for so long and are thankful to the volunteers who give her constant attention, socialization and yard time to keep her healthy and happy while she waits for her perfect furever home. Happy Birthday Astrid!!

Astrid is a giant galumping goofus. This XL lady (140lbs!!!) really has no concept of how big she is. She’ll bounce and play just like a little dog- just for a fraction of the time. She does love play time, and scratches, and getting brushed when she needs help with seasonal shedding. It’s a LOT of fur, make no mistake. Her zest for life and all things fun is somewhat irresistible. Because of her size and her puppy like playful nature she’s not a dog that is easy to fit into the average home. She needs space, humans who are strong and patient, a section of a room that can be just hers because that’s how much space she takes up, regular exercise and confident training techniques. Astrid is looking for someone with large or extra large dog breed experience. Anatolian Shepherds are not recommended for apartment life. They are relatively inactive indoors and will do best with at least a large fenced yard. Her future owner will have to continue working with her on socialization with other people and dogs to make sure she is an upstanding citizen for her size and breed. Astrid must be the only pet in her new home.

Someone out there must be dreaming of a silly Anatolian Shepard and just hasn’t seen her yet. If that’s you- come meet Astrid at the shelter. Otherwise, please share her info to your networks!

Astrid’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease her into her new home and help her bond with her new family.