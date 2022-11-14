Adoptable Pet of the Week: Astrid

Meet Astrid, a spayed female, tan and white Anatolian Shepherd mix at the Burbank Animal Shelter. The shelter staff think she is about 2 years old and was found wandering as a stray through the streets of Burbank. Astrid is a large girl weighing in at 125 healthy pounds. She would not make a good first time dog because of her size, and needs someone with lots of large or extra large dog breed experience in order for her to thrive in her forever home.

Anatolian Shepherds are not recommended for apartment life. They are relatively inactive indoors and will do best with at least a large yard. Fencing should be at least 6 feet tall so she can’t jump over her fence. Astrid’s future owner will have to continue working with her on socialization with other people and dogs to make sure she is an upstanding citizen for her size and breed.

Though Astrid is 2 years old, she still acts like a puppy at times and doesn’t know how large she is. She loves to sit on your lap and thinks she is a lap dog! Because of how large she is, she needs to go to an adult only home. She will also need to be the only animal in the household.

To adopt Astrid, click on her profile at https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A104633 where you can fill out an application and set up an appointment.