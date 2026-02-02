Adoptable Pet of the Week: Beck

A volunteer spent time with Beck and had this to say: Say hello to my new boyfriend Beck. Yall- I am in LOVE. (It’s ok, hubby knows).

This young (I’m guesstimating 2yrs) pittie mix is the sweetest, loveliest, gentlest boy I’ve met in a long time. In his kennel he looks a bit like an angry guy, but it’s honestly because he’s super nervous about….everything. He protects his space in the kennel where there’s just so much to feel stressed about. In the play yard he was friendly if a bit slow to warm up, but ended up bringing his toy into my lap to play within moments. I also had the absolute pleasure of taking him on an adventure today. We went to the park and did a long walk and explored. He was an absolute dream. Easy on the leash (we even ran a little bit) and mostly non reactive. Squirrels? Meh. Birds? Meh. Other dogs? Curious but not motivated. Other humans? Not sold on them. Loud cars? No thank you. Bicycles? wtf is that! Sniffing everything and enjoying some quieter down time? HUGE fan of that, thanks.

This lovely man will need a family with calm energy and patience, a willingness to help him find his confidence and learn when it’s appropriate to get concerned, and no small loud and grabby kids as that would stress him out way too much at this stage of his development. He’s a big snuggler too, so you must be willing to share… well, everything. You couch, your lap, maybe your snacks.

Beck is one of the loveliest dogs ever- you just need to get him outside the kennel so you can meet the real him that is scared, but hopeful.

Beck is currently in a foster home. To make an appointment to meet Beck, please contact our foster coordinator at vbasfosterinfo@gmail.com