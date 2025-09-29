Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bella

Meet Bella, a special kitty who has a personality that’s equal parts entertaining, sweet, and endearing. She’s playful and loves batting around her favorite mouse toy or playing soccer if you give her a light-weighted ball. She loves coming over for pets when the mood strikes, and settling in next to you for a nap or for a good TV watching session – she equally enjoys action, sci-fi, comedy, or whatever you feel like watching. She is also a mighty hunter – flies don’t stand a chance! You’ll often hear her purring with pure contentment whether she’s playing with you or just hanging out enjoying your company – she is just a grateful and happy kitten!

While she may need a little extra time to settle in initially, this sweet girl will quickly show you her true personality. She’d thrive best in a calm household without small children, where she can fully relax and be her wonderfully playful and affectionate self. Once comfortable, you’ll have a companion who genuinely enjoys your company and will become your perfect buddy for those Netflix marathons or will gladly play with you any game you feel like.

If interested, please text her foster mom at 818-388-4858.