Adoptable Pet of the Week: Blankie

Say hello to big Blankie. Who doesn’t love a big cozy Blankie that makes them feel safe and comfortable? Well, this guy offers that and more! He’s a big big fella, and strong, so he needs humans who understand and are not intimidated but that. He’s friendly and sweet but not for the faint of heart in a leash (just for sheer size). He likes some other dogs, but not every one , so he’d do well as an only dog or a careful introduction is needed. He’s been around small children before and does well- but again he’s big, so decide based on your children’s needs. He likes to play- and enjoys toys. A big (well fenced) backyard for romping and sun bathing would be his dream. This guy puts on a noisy show in his kennel, but was a real sweetheart in the play yard. Yes, his ears have been cropped, so his look may come across as tough- but he’s a gentle giant when you are with him. If you’re interested in a big old pup who will look at you with love and also help you establish a perimeter when you’re out walking- Blankie may be your guy!

Blankie was surrendered to the Burbank Animal Shelter because his family was moving to an apartment and could not bring Blankie with them. Blankie will need a home with access to a medium to large sized yard with a fence so he can stretch his very long legs. Blankie grew up as the only animal in the household and we feel he will do best as the only animal.

Blankie is extremely sweet and affectionate, he loves being pet and getting scritches once he has done a patrol of the play yard. He will need a minimum of 45 mins-1 hr of exercise everyday. He is a very strong boy and will need a strong owner as well as someone patient enough to put some work into training him. Blankie was kept as a backyard dog so he will need to be acclimated to being in a home with a family as well as will need to be potty trained.

To foster or adopt Blankie, come visit him at the Burbank Animal Shelter!