Adoptable Pet of the Week: Blankie

Say hello to big Blankie from the Burbank Animal Shelter. Who doesn’t love a big cozy Blankie that makes them feel safe and comfortable? Well, this guy offers that and more! He’s a big, big fella, and strong, so he needs humans who understand and are not intimidated by that. He’s friendly and sweet but not for the faint of heart in a leash (just for sheer size).

He likes some other dogs, but not every one, so he’d do well as an only dog or a careful introduction is needed. Blankie has been around small children before and does well, but again he’s big, so decide based on your children’s needs. He likes to play and enjoys toys. A big (well fenced) backyard for romping and sun bathing would be his dream.

This guy puts on a noisy show in his kennel, but was a real sweetheart in the play yard. Yes, his ears have been cropped, so his look may come across as tough, but he’s a gentle giant when you’re with him. If you’re interested in a big old pup who will look at you with love and also help you establish a perimeter when you’re out walking, Blankie may be your guy!

Blankie is extremely sweet and affectionate, he loves being pet and getting scratches, and will need daily exercise. He is a very strong boy so he will need a strong owner as well as someone patient and willing to give him the training he needs. Blankie was kept as a backyard dog so he will need time to be acclimated to being “in” a home with a family .

To meet Blankie, visit or call the shelter 818-238-3340 to make an appointment.