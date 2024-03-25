Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bobby

Meet Bobby – The Gentle Senior Lhasa Apso at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Bobby is approximately 15 years old and is currently in a foster home. His foster mom says he’s a real joy to have around. He adores his foster mom so much that he follows her around everywhere. Cuddles and belly rubs are his absolute favorite. Bobby is potty trained and has excellent leash manners, making him a great companion for a relaxing stroll around the neighborhood. He’s not a marathon walker but he does enjoy walking in the fresh air as long as it is at a gentle pace.

If you’re searching for a seasoned companion to add warmth and joy to your home, reach out to our foster coordinator at vbasfosterinfo@gmail.com so we can meet and see if we can create a cozy retirement chapter together.