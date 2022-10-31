Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bowie

Meet Bowie, a four year old black and brown Rottweiler and Alaskan Husky mix at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Bowie is as loving and affectionate as he is big and strong. He spent some time in a foster home and did great!

Bowie’s fosters reported: “He is house trained, small-human friendly, and the best foster dog ever!” Bowie’s motto is “play hard, sleep harder,” and in his foster home he even shared his bed. What a guy! Bowie would make a great companion for someone who only wants one animal, is active, and has the room for him to exercise, so no condos or apartments please. He’s a big puppy at heart, so Bowie still needs some training. He is a big goofball and enjoys hanging out and playing with toys. Overall he is a sweet guy with a big personality.

Bowie has been socializing with other dogs and doing well in the Burbank Animal Shelter’s Dogs Play for Life playgroup, however we still feel he needs to be the only animal in the household. To meet Bowie, check out his profile at https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A092833 to complete an application and schedule an appointment.