Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bowie

Meet Bowie, a 4 year old black and brown Rottweiler and Alaskan Husky mix who has been at the Burbank Animal Shelter since October of 2020.

Bowie is as loving and affectionate as he is big and strong. He would make a great companion for someone who only wants one animal, has the room for him to exercise and play. Bowie will need someone who is willing to be patient with him and continue his training. He is a big goofball and enjoys hanging out and playing with his toys. Overall, Bowie is a sweet guy with a big personality.

Bowie would do better in a house, so condos or apartments won’t be considered. He is currently in a foster home and is doing great! You can even follow his adventures on Instagram @bowie_the_bieyed_rottsky. Bowie has been socializing with other dogs and doing well in our Dogs Play for Life playgroup. While he does well, the Burbank Animal Shelter still feels he needs to be the only animal in the household. To meet Bowie, complete an application, schedule an appointment, or see his profile, visit https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A092833.