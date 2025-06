Say hello to Bucky! This happy-go-lucky pittie is all about good times, paw thumping zoomies, and toy time! He loves to gallop around showing off his toys like the proud goofball he is. When playtime winds down, Bucky’s favorite spot is right by your feet, happily chewing away and keeping you company. He’s got a big smile, a bigger heart, and he’s ready to find his forever family!

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Bucky!!!