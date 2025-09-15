Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dax

Meet Dax — Our Gentle Giant. Dax is a big-hearted, big-bodied softie who’s just waiting for his forever family. This handsome guy may turn heads with his size, but don’t be fooled, he thinks he’s a lap dog. If you’re looking for a dog that loves hugs, treats, and a good game of fetch, Dax might be your guy!

Dax has an easy going temperament and does well on a leash. He’s strong and can get excited around other barking or energetic dogs, but with some practice, he’s easy to manage- and after about 20 minutes of fetch, he’s very chill. Whether he’s lounging in the house or chasing a ball in the yard, Dax is happy just being near people he trusts. He’d do best in a home that offers a mix of playtime and relaxation.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Dax!