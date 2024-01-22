Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dodger

Say hello to sweet and stunning Dodger from the Burbank Animal Shelter. This long-haired shepherd is one of the most gentle German Shepherds you’ll ever meet. He sincerely thinks he’s a lap dog, and we are not inclined to argue the point.

His luscious locks will need regular and specific grooming- so that will need to be a commitment made by his forever family. Other commitments needed are: giving him comfy beds to lay on (preferably a few throughout the house), patience while he learns to trust new humans, good snacks provided during training practice, and lots of adventures for years to come. In return he will be gorgeous and loving and cuddly and affectionate every moment of every day (seems a fair trade to us)!

Dodger is gentle and sweet, but has a little spunk and play too. He likes to chase toys, and bring them back (eventually) and he’s majestic when running with that long fur. He likes having his ears rubbed and hips scratched. He just wants to be your friend and be loved. Dodger doesn’t love sharp noises and anyone coming at his face too fast (literally no one likes that Dodger, we’re with you).

He’s a FABULOUS pup and someone smart will snatch him up before anyone else figures out just how great he is. If you want that to be you, visit or call the shelter 818-238-3340 to make an appointment to foster or adopt this polite, gentle, sweet, easy soul.