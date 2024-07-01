Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dottie

Dottie is a young girl that has a ton of energy and a lot of love to match. She’s got wiggly pup energy so she’ll appreciate regular exercise like long walks or hikes. In fact- she was a superstar on this weeks hike. She needs to learn some basics in her etiquette and manners, like most young dogs, but she already knows everything she needs to bring joy and laughter to your life. Dottie’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease her into her new home and help her bond with her new family.

If you’re looking for a goofy, loving, VERY active, mid-sized pup who will keep you moving and make sure your couch never floats away- Dottie might be your perfect girl. To foster or adopt Dottie, come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter and meet her!