Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dottie

Dottie is a young girl who has a ton of energy and a lot of love to match. She’s got wiggly pup energy so she’ll appreciate regular exercise like long walks or hikes. In fact- she is a superstar when we take her out on hikes. She needs to learn some basics in her etiquette and manners, like most young dogs, but she already knows everything she needs to bring joy and laughter to your life. Dottie’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease her into her new home and help her bond with her new family.

If you’re looking for a goofy, loving, VERY active, mid-sized pup who will keep you moving and make sure your couch never floats away- Dottie might be your perfect girl.

To foster or adopt Dottie, come visit the shelter and meet her! All adoptions at the Burbank Animal Shelter are 50% off until September 10th!