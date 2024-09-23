Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dottie

Meet Dottie, our lovable and cuddly superstar! Known for her charming demeanor and affectionate nature, Dottie shines on our dog hikes. She has a special fondness for stopping to savor the sights and scents along the trail, earning her the endearing nickname of “Flower Child.”

Dottie is a pro on the leash and remains calm around other dogs, making her an excellent hiking companion. While she can be a bit shy at first, her heart is full of love waiting to be shared. Once she feels at ease, Dottie will shower you with endless affection. A volunteer took her out for a day hike and after her hike they were both tired so they went back to her apartment. Dottie LOVED snoozing on the couch. We think she’s a big couch potato at heart.

Dottie does experience some separation anxiety, so she’ll thrive in a home where she’s not left alone frequently. As a young pup, she’s eager to learn and responds well to consistent training. Dottie’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease her into her new home and help her bond with her new family. With a bit of patience and love, she’ll continue to grow into the wonderful companion we know she can be.

If you’re ready to welcome a gentle and loving friend into your life, Dottie might just be the perfect match for you! To foster or adopt Dottie, come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter and meet her!