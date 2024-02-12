Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dottie

Say hello to Dottie from the Burbank Animal Shelter! This young girl has a ton of energy and a lot of love to match. She’s got wiggly pup energy so she’ll appreciate regular exercise like long walks or hikes. In fact- she was a superstar on this week’s hike. She needs to learn some basics in her etiquette and manners, like most young dogs, but she already knows everything she needs to bring joy and laughter to your life.

If you’re looking for a goofy, loving, VERY active, mid-sized pup who will keep you moving and make sure your couch never floats away- Dottie might be your perfect girl.

To foster or adopt Dottie, visit or call the shelter 818-238-3340 to make an appointment.