Adoptable Pet of the Week: Duke

Meet Duke, a two year old German Shepherd/Mastiff mix. He is a very sweet boy and LOVES attention, but is still in need of some training. Duke is a very strong pup and doesn’t realize his size. The Burbank animal shelter thinks he should be fine with experienced kids. Duke spent time in a foster home where he adored his foster dad and his daughter. His foster family said he was smart, affectionate, loving and loyal. They also said he was housebroken, knows basic commands, and did great on the leash!

When you come to meet Duke in person keep in mind the kennel environment is very stressful for some dogs and Duke is completely different in the shelter’s play yard. They anticipate him to be different in a home with a consistent schedule, daily exercise and training.

Although Duke has done well in their doggie playgroup with dogs similar in size and energy level, the shelter does think he would do best in a home where he is the only pet. Duke will require a yard to run and play in along with daily walks/hikes.

Please make an appointment to meet this silly, happy dog! To meet Duke you can check out his profile, complete an application and schedule an appointment here: https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A095833.