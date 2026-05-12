Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dutch

This brindle, jack-of-all- trades Dutch Shepherd is the definition of multi-talented. A true Renaissance Dog, Dutch is lively, athletic, and intelligent, as his breed is known to be. Somebody get this dog a medal from the Dog-lympics. Seriously, Dutch would be on the podium and would likely get bored having to just sit there because he needs more to do with his paws.

Even in his kennel, Dutch is always seeking ways to keep himself entertained. An upside-down food bowl becomes his toy of choice, as he nudges it around with his nose, clanking it away like a one-dog band. It’s just another example of how clever and self-motivated he is.

He’s as alert as they come. You can bet he’s paying attention to everything and everyone. This is probably why this handsome boy excels in playgroup with the other dogs. Of course, he wants to immediately take on his herding instincts; it’s all fun and wagging tails with the other dogs in the yard.

Beyond his impressive skills and versatility, Dutch has a sweet and affectionate side. Once he gets to know you, he becomes a loyal companion and a true pal. He’s even been known to sit like a proper gentleman and “pose pretty” for photos, flashing a charming, happy smile. What a guy. Is there anything Dutch can’t do? We haven’t tested his cooking skills yet, but at this point, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Dutch is not a couch potato kind of dog. His future adopters should be ready to provide plenty of physical activity, mental enrichment, and even dog sports to keep him happy and fulfilled. In return, you’ll get an incredibly smart, engaging, and loving companion. If Dutch is the do-it-all kind of dog with a gentle heart you’ve been looking for, come meet this four-legged savant at the Burbank Animal Shelter. He’ll be waiting to greet you with a wagging tail and his latest single with a banging food bowl, “Beats of a Sub Woofer.”

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Dutch.