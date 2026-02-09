Adoptable Pet of the Week: Face

Yup, this guys name is Face. I mean, he does give good… and have a great…- so we get it.

This 2 yr old extra beefy boy is beyond gorgeous, but he’s definitely got more to him than that. He’s very strong, a bit stubborn and can hyperfocus like nobody’s business. He inarguably needs to be an only child as he’s not a fan of other animals (and is big enough to win any disagreement he gets into) but he loves humans. Destroying toys (so satisfying!) and getting belly rubs (that’s the spot!) are 2 of his favorite activities.

Being in the shelter is definitely a bit triggering for him- all the noise, movement, other dogs and minimal exercise is not his best situation. Hopefully his forever family will find him soon and start his adjustment into a home. What he’s looking for in a good match- someone with large dog experience and the physical strength to work with him, regular training to keep his mind sharp and exercise to keep his physique trim, lots of toys to tear apart and room to lounge about, and mostly patience, consistency, boundaries and clear expectations provided every day. Face is not a “everything’s easy on day1” kind of pup- he’s a challenger and tester- he needs humans who are up for that. The payoff will be his silly ways, goofy smile, good looking swagger and loyalty. For the right home, that’s a helluva good deal.

If you think you have what it takes to face this challenge with Face, head into the Burbank Animal Shelter and meet him for yourself.

Come to the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Face!