Adoptable Pet of the Week: Floofy

Hi, my name is Floofy. I am a very sweet young lady cat who loves people. I enjoy being petted and hanging out with people on the couch or bed. However I am not a lap cat. While I do love a good nap, I also revel in chasing small balls and toys and I sometimes will bring them to my human to throw for me. I have the most adorable fuzzy feet, probably because I’m part Maine Coon.

When I came to the shelter I was pregnant, and I had a litter of four cute kittens. They all went to good homes, and now it’s time for me to find my forever home. For a while I had to fend for myself on the mean streets, so I am pretty territorial. I would do best as an only cat. I have never met any dogs, so I am not sure how I would like them. Come visit the Burbank Animal shelter to adopt Floofy!