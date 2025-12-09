Adoptable Pet of the Week: Honey

A volunteer spent time with Honey and had this to say: “Meet hot stuff Honey! This guy is an attention grabber for sure- those ears! The marble eyes! The smile! Honey is a one of a kind pup. Honey started out by taking his time to explore and examine the space- more curious about that than me.

He’s an independent spirit- he doesn’t feel the need to make friends the very first second. I just hung out and let him know I was avail for scratches when he was ready and eventually he came over and started to play. He seems to still be figuring out toys and his zoomies are adorably contained. He’s the kind of guy who will enjoying being next to you, but not feel the need to be glued to you. He’s really smart, very sweet, incredibly individual, impressively smart, a little silly and a lot gorgeous. He’ll definitely need some training reinforcement and patience to adapt to a new home, but he’s worth every ounce of effort.

I was super charmed by him-I respect a dog that takes a bit of time to know you before being a buddy. It’s not a personality trait that works for every one but I love it. If you think you are the right kind of human for this super unique pup- head into the Burbank Animal Shelter and meet him for yourself!”