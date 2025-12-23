Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jubilee

Jubilee is a vibrant and confident feline who is ready to charm his way into your heart! This outgoing kitty is not shy at all—he greets everyone like an old friend and is always up for an adventure. Jubilee is incredibly chill and easygoing, bouncing back quickly from any surprises that come his way.

One of Jubilee’s favorite pastimes is exploring high places. He loves to survey his kingdom from above, whether it’s perched on a shelf or lounging on your shoulders. He’s the ultimate shoulder buddy, always ready to keep you company while you go about your day.

When he’s not napping (and he loves his beauty sleep!), Jubilee is a curious little supervisor. He’ll hop onto any table or workspace to investigate what you’re up to, ensuring that he’s always in the loop. He adores being close to his humans and will happily curl up for a cozy nap, purring contentedly as he drifts off.

Jubilee enjoys gentle pets but has a few preferences—he’s not a fan of having his back feet or rear touched, and he’ll let you know with a little meow if you cross that line! He also loves to watch the world go by from a window or screen door, soaking up the sights and sounds of nature.

Jubilee has a unique way of showing affection—he might give your skin or hair a gentle lick when he’s feeling particularly loving. He’s also not very vocal; aside from when you touch his no-go zones, Jubilee prefers to communicate with purrs, eye contact, and body language.

This smart kitty learns quickly and is very polite at mealtime. He patiently waits by his bowl when he’s hungry, making sure to catch your attention without being demanding. He also loves to stretch, often coming over for a biiiig vertical stretch with your help. That love for stretching also ties into his joy for scratching to keep his claws in tip-top shape, so he’ll definitely need a scratching post!

Jubilee does have some allergies that require special care. When his allergies flare up, he becomes very, very itchy around his face. We have found that he thrives on a strictly hydrolyzed diet, monthly shots, and a daily dose of atopica. It’s essential to keep him on his meds and away from any other food—even if it’s just a bite—as anything outside his diet will trigger his allergies to flare up.

If you’re looking for a confident, affectionate, and playful companion who will keep you entertained and loved, Jubilee is the perfect match for you!