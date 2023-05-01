Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kitten Fosters Needed!

Now that the weather is getting warmer, kitten season is in full swing. Stray and feral cats living in the wild are having kittens, and hundreds of these kittens are being turned in at the Burbank Animal Shelter. The Shelter does not have the space to house and care for them all so this is where our Kitten Foster Program (KFP) comes in. KFP saves over 250 tiny kittens each year by providing care in temporary foster homes until they can be adopted.

The kittens are still coming in so the Kitten Foster Program needs your help! The shelter is seeing record numbers of kittens this year. We need more fosters to provide temporary homes to these tiny kittens until they reach adoption age. The shelter provides training, all supplies and medical care, and fosters just need to provide a caring home while getting to play with kittens for a few weeks! (And yes, it’s a lot of fun!)

Can you foster kittens for a few weeks and help us save lives? Click on the Kitten Foster Volunteer page to see our Frequently Asked Questions and to sign up!