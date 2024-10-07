Adoptable Pet of the Week: Knuckles

Meet Knuckles, a lovable 3-year-old Pitbull with a heart of gold! This sweet boy is housebroken, crate trained, and knows how to sit, shake, and stay. Despite his tough appearance, Knuckles is incredibly smart and eager to please. He hasn’t shown any aggression towards other dogs on walks, making him a great companion for people looking for a walking/jogging buddy.

Knuckles loves to cuddle and thinks he’s still a puppy, often trying to sit in your lap whenever he sees an opportunity. He’ll follow you around all day, always wanting to be close to you. Tug of war is his favorite game, and he never barks, maintaining a calm demeanor.

While Knuckles does have a tendency to pull on the leash, he is quick to learn and it will not take long to show him the ropes. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body and sees all people as his friends. All Knuckles needs is a loving home where he can give and receive affection. If you’re looking for the most lovable dog ever, Knuckles is your guy!

Knuckles is currently in a foster home. Please contact our foster coordinator at vbasfosterinfo@gmail.com to schedule an appointment to meet him.