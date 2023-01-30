Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kuzko

Meet Kuzko, a three-year-old bull terrier at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Kuzko is a dignified gent, that is smart, strong, and sassy. He’s got loads of skills to show you just how intelligent he is. Kuzko has a lot of energy and some strong opinions to go with it.

He’s okay playing with other dogs, but wants to be the solo animal in the house. He’s going to test boundaries, so he needs an experienced owner. Kuzko will do best and feel safe with humans who establish boundaries and reinforce them. His incredible good looks and charming personality are award-winning and certainly life-enriching for the lucky human who ends up his forever family.

If that might be you- click on his link https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A105222 to fill out an application and make an appointment.