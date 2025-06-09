Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lady

Meet Little Lady! This sweet, medium-sized pit bull terrier mix is all heart and play! Little Lady lives for plush toys. She will proudly parade them around like prized treasures, especially during her joyful roll arounds in the play yard.

She recently joined our Dogs Playing For Life playgroup, also went hiking like a little pro on the Happy Tails Hike and did great with other pups! She already knows how to sit, and while she gets a little mouthy when excited, a bit of basic training will help her shine even more.

Little Lady is patiently waiting at the Burbank Animal Shelter for her forever home. Come meet her and she just might greet you with a toy in her mouth and love in her eyes! After all she is a Little Lady. Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Little Lady!