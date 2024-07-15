Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lady

Lady has proven herself to be extremely affectionate and enjoys butt scratches. She is a wonderful doggie and loves to play with toys. Toss a toy in the yard and she will happily chase after it and bring it back every time.

She loves to play fetch. And once she’s had plenty of playtime, she loves to settle down for cuddles and will give out plenty of kisses. The way to her heart is through play and toys. She spent some time in a foster home where she quickly became a beloved member of the family. Her foster family says she’s incredibly sweet and loves to be around people.

Lady is curious and adventurous, making her walks an exciting journey. She’s working on her leash skills, so she’ll need an owner who can continue her training and help her become the best walking bubbly she can be. She’s also a great eater and has learned to go outside for bathroom breaks, proving she’s quick to pick up on new routines.

Although she’s a bit apprehensive and can be slightly aggressive around new dogs, Lady is eager to please and would thrive with some additional training to boost her confidence. She absolutely loves to play fetch and would be thrilled to have a backyard to play in. We think Lady should be fine in an apartment as long as she gets plenty of daily exercise.

Lady would be an excellent companion for someone who can give her the love, attention, and continued training she deserves. If you’re looking for a loyal and playful friend, Lady might just be the perfect match for you. Contact the Burbank Animal Shelter for more info.