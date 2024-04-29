Adoptable Pet of the Week: Leila

Leila is a 1 year and 9 month old Pit Bull Terrier with a heart of gold. After spending the last 2 1/2 months in a loving foster home, she’s ready to find her forever family. Leila is not just a dog; she’s a shining example of her breed. Described as a great ambassador, Leila embodies all the wonderful qualities that Pit Bulls are known for. She is loving, loyal, and incredibly well-behaved.

One of Leila’s favorite activities is snuggling up with her humans. She’s a true cuddle bug and thrives on affection. Leila is also a social butterfly, enjoying the company of people of all ages. In her foster home, she was exceptional with children, happily engaging in games of ball and enjoying playful chases.

Leila attended dog socialization classes with her foster family and seemed to get along with both large and small dogs. Of course an intro is a must if you have another dog. Leila is a pro on the leash and knows her commands well, making walks a breeze. When it comes to downtime, Leila knows how to relax. She’s crate trained and does wonderfully when left alone. Her calm demeanor and good manners make her the ideal companion for any household.

If you’re looking for a loving, loyal, and well-rounded companion, Leila is the perfect match. Come meet her today and discover the joy of having this sweet girl by your side. To adopt Leila, visit or call the Burbank Animal shelter 818-238-3340 to make an appointment.