Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lenny

Hi! My name is Lenny, and I am the ultimate explorer! I am sweet, spunky, and really really really ridiculously good looking. I love to play with scratch posts and laser toys, and I love to cuddle my foster parents when it’s cold! I am a pro at using the cat box and love to meet new pets and people. I enjoy showing off my zoomies and prance moves. I love to play with anything that has string, and I have to say, I am probably the best cat tree climber in the world.

As you can see from my pictures, I have one eye that needs extra TLC. When I came to the shelter, I was found all alone with a very bad eye infection. I was very afraid, but now my eye feels SO much better now! My forever family will need to give me daily eye massages with over-the-counter eye drops, which I handle l like a pro. Luckily, I am in no pain and just need the purrfect family who still sees all the love I have to give. I am quite the social butterfly, and I really enjoy playing/attention, so I would do best with a family with other cats/kittens.

If interested, please send a little about yourself and your home to my foster mom, Holly: Bertelsenholly@gmail.com – Toodles!