Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lisbeth

A volunteer took Lisbeth for a day hike and had this to say: “Lisbeth and I had a great morning. She’s great on the trail. One cannot confuse her excitement and kennel anxiety for her real self. Within 10 minutes on the trail she fell right into my stride and never pulled once. I also love the way she checks in throughout the walk, a really good listener. She had no reaction to bikes, dogs and our awesome Burbank sanitation department who all wanted to spend time with her. “

If you are looking for a sweet girl who knows her commands, lovely Lisbeth is the girl for you. Lisbeth knows sit, down, shake, and will even sit calmly while you put her leash on. She will bring you her toy and drop it at your feet after she has romped around the yard with it. At approximately 6 years old, she is the perfect combination of calm and fun!

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Lisbeth!