Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lola

Meet Lola, a female black, brindle, and white Labrador Retriever and Pit Bull Terrier mix at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Lola is a friendly, sweet girl, very affectionate, excited to be around people, and very smart. At some point in her life, someone cared for her and loved her, and the shelter just want her to have a second chance at happiness and back in a home where she is loved.

The Burbank Animal Shelter thinks she would be okay with kids, but she may be too much for smaller children in the home. Lola loves other dogs but a meet and greet with your pooch is a must. She is pretty young, has lots of energy, and her face is impossible not to fall in love with. She’s more than ready to find a forever family who will play games, go on adventures, laugh a lot and then take a good long nap.

If that sounds like you, click on her profile at https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A100528 and complete an application and schedule an appointment to meet her.