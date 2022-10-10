Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lola

Lola is a friendly, sweet girl who was transferred to the Burbank Animal Shelter in February from another shelter in LA where they were too full to have her anymore. She has a black brindle coloring and is believed to be a white Labrador Retriever and Pit Bull Terrier mix around the age of 2.5 years old.

Lola is affectionate, gets excited when she is around people, and is very smart. At some point in her life, someone cared and loved Lola very much and and the shelter just wants her to have a second chance at happiness and back in a loving home. They think she would be okay with kids, but she may be too much for smaller children.

Lola loves other dogs but a meet and greet with your pooch is a must. She is pretty young and has lots of energy. Her face is impossible not to fall in love with! Lola is more than ready to find a forever family who will play games with her, take her on adventures, and have laughs and naps with. If that sounds like you, click on her profile at https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A100528 where you can also complete an application and schedule an appointment to meet her.