Adoptable Pet of the Week: Loralei

Loralei spent a day outside the shelter with a volunteer, and the volunteer had this to say: Loralei is a certified cuddle pro who quickly made herself at home. She’s the perfect couch buddy and isn’t shy about showing her joy (just watch those ears perk up when she’s excited)! She took several cozy naps during our time together and had no trouble settling in.

Loralei loved our neighborhood walks and was especially thrilled to ride in the car with the window down, nose out, living her best life. She soaked in all the sights and smells with calm curiosity.

She was polite and responsive when it was time to gear up for outdoor adventures, happily sitting to have her harness put on. I gave her a treat-and-towel enrichment activity to keep her busy while I worked and she zipped through it like a champ!

Loralei has such a gentle presence and would thrive in a home where she can relax, go on leisurely strolls, and enjoy plenty of car rides with her people. Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Loralei!