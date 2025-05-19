Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lucky

One of our volunteers has been spending a ton of time with Lucky and has this to say about our special boy. In working with Lucky I found that, although shy at first, once you’ve won his heart, best done with hotdogs, playing ball, and walks, he’s all in, coming up and placing his sweet head in your lap and gazing at you with soulful brown eyes.

I walked him all over Bette Davis Park, and around the LA Equestrian Center many times and he never reacted aggressively to horses or other dogs, even taking a treat gently from one rider who bent over from the saddle to give it to him. He walked quietly by the barn cat in our complex when reminded to mind his own business. He responded very well to ‘no’ and did not pull on the leash unless there was an extraordinary smell he had to follow, but again, he listened when I tugged on the leash and said ‘no.’ He was always polite and non-confrontational to my dog and slept quietly through the night in a large kennel I had in the bedroom. Since I live in a townhouse with no yard, I would remind him not to pee on my patio with a tug on the leash and a ‘no’ and to wait until he got to the trail. If he is an only dog I believe he would blend well into a doggie play group once or twice a week if his owner felt he needed a little more activity. He has been a rock star in the shelter’s playgroup.

He likes to find and remove the squeakers in his toys, but did not chew or destroy anything in my house. He never jumped on me or barked when at the townhouse. He would lay quietly on a dog bed next to my recliner at night while I watched TV, checking in every once in a while to make sure we were still best friends, those eyes, that happy tail wag. He took treats gently, although did not seem to know what “sit” meant. He loved to be brushed and stood very still for it. He jumped in my truck after some work (hotdogs) with the word “up.” He was perfect. He is a perfect dog, although shy and distrustful at first. If you are looking for an mature companion, that is still active and fun, this is your guy. He will help you get out and walk!

Lucky is a favorite of ours at the shelter. He had a very rough life before he arrived at the shelter, and we are so happy to see how far he has come. He’s shy about new people at first, but he is our absolute play group rock star: fabulous with other dogs of all personality types. He’s like a Director of HR for dogs- knowing who needs encouragement and who needs to rein in their energy- and telling

He loves routine and consistency, getting time to play and lounge in the sun, playing with other dogs and being with humans who understand his need to take things slow and won’t push that. Lucky’s room is in the back of the shelter so if you’re interested in meeting him you’ll need to talk to staff about him specifically being taken out. He really is near and dear to all of our hearts and we’re very excited for a dog/human combo forever family to come find him and take him home.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Lucky!